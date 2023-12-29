Suara.com – Baim Wong recently came under heavy fire after his video selling cheap iPads went viral. He sold the iPad for IDR 1 million at the TikTok Shop.

In the video, he shows off several boxes containing iPads that will be sold live. Netizens also accused Baim Wong of selling illegal goods and lying to the public.

The man who is famous for his prank content is adamant that the pad he is selling is an official item. However, he did not specify the specifications of the device or say where the item was purchased from.

Many netizens said they were surprised that Baim Wong was selling iPads at retail prices. In fact, as is known, he is one of the richest artists.

This man, born in 1981, is known to have several sources of profit that have made his coffers pile up.

Following are several sources of Baim Wong's income.

Baim Wong (Instagram/@baimwong)

1. YouTube

Baim Paula's channel currently has more than 21.3 million followers. Reporting from Social Blade, he can earn up to USD 22,900 per month or around IDR 353 million. Meanwhile, per year, he can earn up to USD 274,500 or IDR 4.2 billion.

2. Endorsement Instagram

Having 18.3 million followers, Baim Wong also uses his social media to receive endorsements from various business products.

He has received endorsements ranging from courier service brands, cat food, large milk brands, to one of the major e-commerce companies from Indonesia.

3. Production House

Baim Wong and his wife, Paula Verhoeven formed Tiger Wong Entertainment in 2020 which focuses on the entertainment line and production house.

One of the production houses that is part of this company is Lumine studio, which worked on the visual effects of the films Satria Dewa Gatotkaca and Sri Asih.

Baim Wong (Instagram/@baimwong)

4. Food and Retail

Baim Wong and his wife also have many business units in the food sector. Some of the famous ones are Bakpia & Batik “BW” Wong Jogja, Pikkaaccu “Pia Steamed Peanut Milk”, Johnny Wong Butter, Wong Bara restaurant, and Donuthing.

Other business units are liquid vape and various Tiger Wong merchandise called Tiger Wong Worldwide which were released in March 2021. He also opened a batik business under the name Batik Wong Jogja in Yogyakarta in 2018,