Mumtalakat said in a statement that the platform will help individuals and companies better understand and manage their carbon footprint by contributing to pioneering climate initiatives.

She added that the launch of the platform comes within the framework of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s participation in the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), currently being held in the United Arab Emirates.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, CEO of Mumtalakat, said: “In line with our commitment to the principles of sustainability in various fields, we firmly believe that real transformation occurs when we all work to achieve impact.”

He added: “Through the Safaa platform, both individuals and companies will be able to reduce their carbon footprint and actively participate in creating a greener future, which supports the Kingdom of Bahrain’s goals of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.”

By educating communities and enabling climate action at the individual and institutional levels, Safaa aims to complement important decarbonization initiatives by providing an easy-to-use offset platform for immediate, difficult-to-avoid carbon emissions from activities such as travel, accommodation, and logistics services.

It also aims to make this service accessible to users by integrating it directly into their favorite daily applications, and it is not a substitute for carbon removal efforts.

It is noteworthy that the “Safaa” platform reflects Bahrain’s efforts to employ technology and innovation as key tools to reduce carbon emissions in a smooth, less expensive and more effective way to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

It is also easy to use by individuals and companies, as it provides high-quality, globally approved carbon credit transactions, enabling them to calculate and compensate for their carbon emissions, and then allocate these compensations to global environmental projects that aim to reduce or eliminate greenhouse gas emissions, with expansion to include projects. Local and regional in the near future.

Safaa collaborated with CHOOOSE, a climate technology company based in Norway, that provides software solutions in estimating carbon emissions to support approved climate projects.