Suara.com – Minister of Investment/BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia finally opened his voice regarding the viral video showing Prabowo Subianto pulling his jacket collar during the vice presidential debate, Friday (22/12/2023) evening. Bahlil also admitted that he was shocked.

In his explanation, Bahlil Lahadalia denied the narrative in the video which stated that his jacket collar was being pulled. He even considers Prabowo and himself like brothers.

“Last night Pak Prabowo called me, and secondly no one felt pulled. It was just pieces of my video that were cut,” said Bahlil in a video circulating on social media, Saturday (23/12/2023).

“I was also surprised. I had a discussion with Pak Prabowo, and my relationship with Pak Prabowo is a brother-sister relationship, a senior-junior relationship. So it's not like that (the collar of the jacket is pulled),” he continued.

In fact, Bahlil saw that there was a possibility of an effort from another candidate's camp, because there was no other content for debate, a video with that narrative appeared.

So what did Prabowo ask Bahlil?

Answering that, Bahlil said that Prabowo felt happy and asked Bahlil about the debate material.

“Oh, he was happy, he asked me because the topic was economics and investment. And that's part of my job. Asking me what Mas Bahlil thinks is good,” he said.

“How can the Vice President master it or not? That's proof that the Vice President is the one who knows the material best. That's why after that he (Prabowo) hit my thigh, right,” he continued.

Bahlil also admitted that Prabowo had pulled his jacket but not tightly.

“But it's not loud, I don't feel that way. Anyway, my video is very intimate. After that, I was hugged, my legs were hit, and the communication was really nice,” added Bahlil.

Previously, a video circulated widely on X shortly after the vice presidential debate on Friday (22/12/2023).

In the video footage circulating, Prabowo can be seen spreading his hands while calling Bahlil. Bahlil also approached Prabowo.

From the angle of the video, Prabowo's hand can be seen reaching for Bahlil's jacket to pull him closer. Then it was seen that Prabowo had conveyed something to Bahlil.

The video then narrates that Prabowo did something rude to Bahlil. However, there is another video taken from a different angle. In the video, Prabowo does not see any rough pulling on Bahlil.