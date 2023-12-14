BAFTA announces the 60 finalists for Best Game 2023 from which the Game of the Year candidates will be chosen for one of the most prestigious awards than The Game Awards.

If The Game Awards disappointed you as an awards show and you think that the winners, nominees or the celebration itself and its very short thanks are insufficient, there are other alternatives, such as BAFTA Game Awards.

The United Kingdom Academy of Film and Television Arts, in addition to giving out highly recognized awards for film and television, has also given out awards for video games for 19 years.

Today, BAFTA has released the shortlist for the best games of 2023 (released between December 10, 2022 and November 24, 2023).

The way in which these have been limited 60 games has been through the votes of 1,200 members of the Academy, some of them video game creators. Baldur's Gate 3 and Alan Wake 2 lead by the number of shortlists in categories (15 and 14).

The 60 best video games of 2023 according to BAFTA

These 60 games have been shortlisted in at least one BAFTA category, be it Best Game, Best Debut, Best Narrative, Sound, Performance…

The number in parentheses indicates the number of preselections (which does not imply that they will be nominated in the final nominations).

Baldur’s Gate 3 (15) Alan Wake 2 (14) Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (10) Hogwarts Legacy (9) FINAL FANTASY XVI (8) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (8) Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (7) COCOON (6) DAVE THE DIVER (6) Hi-Fi RUSH (6) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (6) Viewfinder (6) DREDGE (5) Diablo IV (4) Assassin’s Creed Mirage (3) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (3) Disney Illusion Island (3) Starfield (3) Chants of Sennaar (2) Cyberpunk 2077 (2) EA SPORTS FC 24 (2) Jusant (2) LEGO 2K Drive (2) Venba (2) Atomic Heart (1) Battlefield 2042 (1) Bluey: The Videogame (1) Cassette Beasts (1) Dead Island 2 (1) Deliver Us Mars (1) EA Sports WRC (1) En Garde! (1) F1 23 (1) Final Fantasy XIV: Online (1) Football Manager 2024 (1) Fortnite (1) Forza Horizon 5 (1) Forza Motorsport (1) Genshin Impact (1) Goodbye Volcano High (1) Horizon Call of the Mountain (1) Lies of P (1) Lords of the Fallen (1) The Making of Katateka (1) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (1) Mortal Kombat 1 (1) No Man’s Sky (1) Party Animals (1) Planet of Lana (1) POWERWASH SIMULATOR (1) Sea of Stars (1) Sea of Thieves (1) Sonic Superstars (1) Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical (1) Tchia (1) Terra Nil (1) The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1) Thirsty Suitors (1) Tron: Identity (1) Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin (1)

On this website you can see how many categories each of these games is preselected in.

Last year, Vampire Survivors surprised by winning the award for Best Game 2023, against the favorite Elden Ring… This year, Baldur’s Gate 3 y Alan Wake 2 They start as favorites, but there could be surprises.

