There seem to be several mentions of Nintendo. In this case we are talking about new developments focused on recognition of Nintendo Switch games.

Specifically, it is about the awards BAFTA from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, who have revealed their top 10 best games of the year, selected by game developers.

Two Nintendo games are in the top 10, those being The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Bros Wonder. You have them below:

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

COCOON

DAVE THE DIVER

DREDGE

Hogwarts Legacy

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Don't forget that you can also review the 110 best Nintendo Switch games in 2023.

Fuente.