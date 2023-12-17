Super Mario Bros

When will we see the Super Mario Bros 2 movie? Actor Jack Black gives us a very discouraging update.

The film adaptation of the beloved plumber from Nintendo video games has been one of the great successes of 2023, as it has raised more than $1,361 million. This makes it the second highest grossing film of the year behind Barbie (1,441 million) and the second largest animated film behind Frozen 2 (1,453 million). That's why we thought they would hurry up to make Super Mario Bros 2.

However, Nintendo is taking it calmly and for now there is no news about a sequel. Which is bad news, but at least we know that the actors involved have a tremendous desire to repeat.

These are the words of Jack Black who plays Bowser.

“It has been radio silence. The only chatter comes from me, and I don't even know if I'm allowed to chat. I've been eager to get back to the business. I'm releasing the title: Bowser's Revenge. “I think it should be a full-on musical, like what Todd Phillips is supposedly doing with Joker 2.” He told Variety.

Jack Black en Super Mario Bros cordonpress

Super Mario Bros 2 has to have a new song like Peaches, but from there to being a musical, I think it's a bit over the top. Do you like the idea of ​​Jack Black? Do you think it's a good thing that we have to wait so long to see the sequel? Leave me your comments below in the opinion section.

Although there is something that perhaps Jack Black has not thought about, since Super Mario Bros 2 could have new villains. So Bowser would stay in second place. But what is clear is that the important thing is that they take the time necessary to make a delivery good enough to live up to the original.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.