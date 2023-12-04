What is Mycoplasma pneumoniae?

This bacteria, known to scientists, belongs to the Mycoplasma family, and causes pneumonia. It is the bacterial agent that causes the most severe pneumonia in the community, after pneumococcus. Common symptoms of infection include cough, fever, and respiratory difficulties. Although children and young people are most susceptible to infection with this bacteria, it can affect all age groups. The bacteria are transmitted by droplets or close contact, and the incubation period generally lasts between one and three weeks. Although Mycoplasma pneumoniae infections occur throughout the year, they may be more common in summer and fall.



How big is the increase?

Before the Covid pandemic, these bacteria caused periodic epidemic waves that occurred approximately every 3 to 7 years, the last of which dates back to the end of 2019 – early 2020 in several countries, especially in Europe and Asia. Mycoplasma pneumoniae resurfaced this summer, and the outbreak has accelerated significantly since the beginning of the fall. The first warning came from China, where a significant increase in cases of respiratory infections, including Mycoplasma pneumoniae, was reported in recent weeks. Other Asian countries such as South Korea also noticed a similar increase. In Europe, France, Scandinavian countries, the Netherlands and Ireland, an increase in these infections has recently been reported.

The French Health Authority explained on Thursday that the number of cases in France, where Mycoplasma pneumoniae has spread most “since the beginning of autumn,” has exceeded the number of cases recorded in 2022 and 2019, meaning that the situation has reached an “epidemic” level. In Denmark, the 541 cases recorded last week represent more than three times the number recorded five weeks ago, indicating that an “epidemic level” has been reached, according to the SSI Health Authority.

Increased risk

Some scientists believe that the outbreak of these bacteria, as well as other germs, is one of the repercussions of stopping the application of closure and quarantine measures, and distancing and protection measures against the Covid pandemic. Cécile Pepierre, head of the bacteriology department at Bordeaux University Hospital, told Agence France-Presse: “We were expecting this return. For at least four years, no cases of Mycoplasma pneumoniae infections have been recorded. We were very surprised that this bacteria did not reappear, while viruses such as influenza and syncytial virus Respiratory syndrome and other bacteria have spread again.” A number of members of the European Mycoplasma pneumoniae Surveillance Group considered, in an article published by the journal “Lancet Microbe,” that “the delayed reappearance is noteworthy, as it occurred a long period after the end of Covid containment restrictions” in a number of countries. In addition to the possibility that herd immunity from this bacteria has decreased since its recent outbreak, scientists explained that Mycoplasma pneumoniae has a special feature that is unique to it. Cécile Pepiard explained that they are “bacteria that may be less transmissible than other viruses, or even other types of respiratory bacteria, and they reproduce slowly.”

What’s the danger?

Most often, Mycoplasma pneumoniae infections are benign. It is diagnosed after ruling out other causes, such as bronchiolitis, influenza, Covid, or more serious pneumonia. In some cases, a PCR test may be performed to confirm the possibility of several other causes. Some rare complications of mycoplasma pneumoniae (exacerbation of asthma, etc.), or its various manifestations (skin, neurological, etc.) may require hospitalization, and sometimes intensive care. This is what happened with children in recent weeks, as well as some adults.

What is the treatment?

The World Health Organization confirmed in a statement on respiratory infections in China that Mycoplasma pneumoniae is easily treated with antibiotics, especially macrolides, including azithromycin. However, attention should be paid to monitoring the presence of antibiotic resistance, especially as it may increase with the current wave. “Before Covid, in Asia, where prescribing antibiotics was unjustified, 80 percent of Mycoplasma pneumoniae strains were resistant in China, and more than 90 percent in Japan. In France, antibiotic resistance did not exceed 10,” Cécile Pepiard said.