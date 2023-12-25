An artistic installation was symbolically positioned, on Christmas day, in front of the Basilica of the Nativity in Bethlehem, in place of the usual living nativity scene and the Christmas tree which have always dominated the scene of the place where, according to an ancient tradition, Jesus was born. The installation, created by artist Rana Bishara, provocatively shows a depiction of Baby Jesus inside an incubator.

The aim is to denounce the atrocities of the war in the Strip and, in particular, the high number of children killed by Israeli army raids in over two months of conflict: it is estimated that at least 8 thousand children have lost their lives out of a total of approximately 20 thousand victims.

Gaza is now the most dangerous place in the world for children, as recently reported by Unicef. About 85 percent of the population is displaced. The hospitals were almost completely demolished, leaving civilians without any possibility of treatment. This year, due to the war in Gaza, the normal Christmas celebrations in Bethlehem were not held and for this reason it was decided to give up the traditional nativity scene and Christmas tree.

Bethlehem is located very close to Jerusalem and is part of the West Bank. The city has a particular relevance for religions of biblical origin since they indicate Bethlehem as the birthplace of Jesus, in fact, and also of David, the second king of Israel.