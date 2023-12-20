My fatherthe famous Bulgarian clairvoyant known as Nostradamus of the Balkans, she was a woman who was believed to have the ability to make surprisingly accurate predictions. Throughout his life, he made many shocking prophecies that still shock people today.

Among his best-known predictions are the September 11 terrorist attack in the United States and the devastating tsunami in the Indian Ocean in 2004, among other successes, such as the fatal accident in which Princess Diana died.

Since Baba Vanga, during his life, was correct in many of his predictions, his followers have explored his prophecies to find out what lies ahead for the world starting next year.

Baba Vanga predictions for 2024

Medical advances

According to Nostradamus of the Balkans, important discoveries will be made in the field of medicine, which will allow the treatment of hitherto incurable diseases such as cancer and HIV. Baba Vanga believes that these discoveries are the result of years of research and teamwork between scientists.

Devastating Tsunami

Baba Vanga also predicted a large tsunami that would hit Asia in 2024 and affect several countries in the region. Nostradamus of the Balkans has warned that this catastrophe will be even more devastating than the tragic 2004 tsunami that he also predicted.

economic crisis

The psychic predicted that next year there will be a major global economic crisis that will affect most countries. According to her, this crisis is the result of global corruption and mismanagement of economic resources.

Great earthquake

This prophet predicted that an earthquake large enough to change the course of the Mississippi River would hit the United States in 2024. He warned that this event could result in property damage and human loss.

