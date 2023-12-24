Suara.com – After being left by Pratama Arhan to attend a training camp (TC) with the Indonesian National Team in Turkey for 3 days, apparently Azizah Salsha decided to follow her husband. It is known that Azizah Salsha followed her to Türkiye and gave Pratama Arhan a birthday surprise.

In the video circulating on social media, Azizah Salsha is seen giving a birthday cake as well as a gift to her husband. Not half-hearted, it is even known that Azizah Salsha gave a Patek Philippe watch as a gift worth IDR 1.1 billion.

The presence of Azizah Salsha, who decided to fly and give a surprise, immediately became the spotlight. The reason is, Fuji's friend is considered to have put a lot of effort into showing his affection for Pratama Arhan. In fact, it is said that Azizah Salsha cannot stay away from her husband.

There are even those who discuss Azizah Salsha's zodiac sign. Libra is said to like giving surprises and spending time with their partner. This is what makes Libra very interested in their partner.

“It's really easy for Zizah to come to Turkey like Jakarta, Bandung,” wrote one netizen in a post from the Tiktok account @exclusive_bah.

“The effort is crazy to meet and follow my husband to Turkey, if you're far away I think you have a fever,” commented another netizen.

“Indeed, Zize Libra loves the language bucin, likes quality time and giving gifts,” wrote another netizen.

Love language Libra

Azizah Salsha herself is known to have been born on October 21, 2023. Thus, she has the zodiac sign Libra. According to Popsugar, a Libra usually has love language quality time. They will love their partner very seriously.

Therefore, Libra really likes to spend time with their partner. They like to spend time with their partner. By spending this time, they feel more appreciated and loved by their partner.

When spending time with their partner, Libra will usually tell stories, do various things with their partner, have physical contact and so on. These things will make a Libra very happy when spending time with their partner.

Not only that, other sources say that Libra has a love language of gift-giving. They like to appreciate their partners by giving gifts. Libra is very happy if they can give something to their partner.

On the other hand, they are also very happy if their partner gives them gifts. He also doesn't mind the price of the goods. However, if the item is a gift, then it will be something that makes him happy.