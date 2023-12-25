Suara.com – Azizah Salsha and Pratama Arhan have been officially married since August 20 2023. However, it is known that the young couple has not yet held a reception because Arhan is still busy with a multitude of schedules as a football player.

It's not surprising that the public is wondering when Zize and Arhan will hold their wedding reception. This question was recently answered through the circulation of a video of their exclusive content which was leaked on TikTok social media.

Seen on the TikTok account @dvslk34, you can see Zize being carried by Arhan on his shoulder. The woman, who just celebrated her 20th birthday a few months ago, didn't seem to be embarrassed even though her spoiled act was witnessed by many people because the video was allegedly recorded when they were in Arhan's hometown in Blora, Central Java.

Then Mail Syahputra, one of Zize and Arhan's gang friends, who was previously known as Nikita Mirzani's assistant, was heard. I don't know who Mail was talking to, but what is certain is that he mentioned Zize's desire to hold a wedding reception in Bali.

“Zizah wants her reception to be in Indo, she wants to be in Bali,” said Mail, quoted on Monday (25/12/2023). “Then I said, 'Would you like to wear a bikini too?'”

Arhan could faintly be heard laughing in response to his friend's remarks. Then a woman was heard responding to Mail's words.

“No, later I want to wear a colored hijab,” said the woman.

Of course, it cannot be ascertained that the truth of this conversation is true, especially because it seems that they are having fun chatting casually while discussing Arhan and Zize's marriage, which has only been going on for a few months.

But what is certain is that netizens are still waiting for when Arhan and Zize will hold a wedding reception. On the other hand, netizens were also annoyed by Zize's behavior, who was not embarrassed to carry Arhan even when he was in the midst of his family.

“Zizah is like that in front of her family, especially when she's alone,” commented a netizen.

“MasyaAllah, I hope the reception goes smoothly so I CAN'T wait to see Zize become the queen,” wrote another netizen.

“You'll have a rival child asking to be carried,” said another.