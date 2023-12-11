A few weeks ago, the European Medicines Agency announced that it was beginning a systematic review of azithromycin. In principle, it is nothing particularly striking. The EMA (and the rest of the national agencies) carry out periodic controls on hundreds of medicines.

The only problem was that azithromycin is not just another “medication”: it is one of the most used antibiotics in the world and it is rapidly losing effectiveness.

What about azithromycin? That is to say, Is there a problem with it? Not in azithromycin itself. Discovered in the late 1970s, due to its versatility and ease of administration, this antibiotic became one of the best-selling medications and has saved millions of lives in recent decades.

In fact, that’s the big problem: that it’s so good, that we’re using it a lot. Maybe too much. And the consequence is that “bacterial resistance to azithromycin is increasing in the European Union” (according to some studies, some bacteria already have more than 30% resistant strains). Therefore “and in view of the wide use of these medications “, the EMA took a stand and is rethinking what we use it for.

And we are not in a position to waste antibiotics. Because (for example) although in recent years we have improved the way we approach the search, we have gone decades without finding new classes of antibiotics effective against gram-negative bacteria and their cellular barrier. Exactly one of the uses we give to azithromycin.

If losing an antibiotic due to super resistance is bad news; In a world where 3,500 people die every day due to resistance, losing azithromycin would be a catastrophe. Hence the EMA wants to take action on the matter and “rationalize” its use.

But why now? What has happened for resistance to grow? A key factor in this boom seems to be the pandemic. According to Oriol Güell in El País, during the pandemic, the use of this antibiotic in Spanish hospitals multiplied by 2.5. In the midst of coronavirus confusion, some studies indicated that azithromecin could improve the prognosis of the disease. Later, it was ruled out that this was the case, but the “damage” was done.

“It was one of the traps at the beginning of the crisis and something that, in addition, continued to be used for a while. As the presentation of the pneumonia was atypical and to try to help the patient in the absence of therapeutic alternatives, they were often given azithromycin,” explained José Miguel Cisneros, head of the Infectious Diseases service at the Virgen del Rocío Hospital.

Be that as it may, the problem goes deeper. Güell himself includes a review of azithromycin prescriptions in the Valladolid area carried out by Maite Jorge Bravo, head of the Infectious Diseases Group of the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG). “96% were out of indication,” explained the specialist.

That is to say, the problem goes beyond the pandemic and, clearly, it is very difficult to stop.





A world without antibiotics. “The misuse of penicillin, with doses that are too high, could cause microbes to become resistant and thus reverse its benefits.” That was what Alexander Fleming himself said in his Nobel reception speech. Only 15 years had passed since the discovery of Penicillin. He knew what he was talking about and at the rate at which resistance grows, it is possible that our children know it too. First hand.

