Berk really misses his father who passed away a while ago. The young man tells his friend that he is afraid of forgetting his voice and charges his cell phone to turn it on and see if there is a voice note or video from his father.

The young man leaves it charging and Ayla enters her room and sees the phone on her nightstand.

Berk's mother checks the phone's gallery and discovers… the video in which Akif is seen pushing Veli, the Eren's father, causing him to die! What will she do now that she knows Akif Atakul's big secret?