The Eren uncles have begun their new life after a big wedding in which they said I do in front of all their friends and loved ones.

Unfortunately, the end of the festivities did not go as they expected as Gönül showed up to ruin their big day.

Afra's mother did not achieve her goal of preventing the wedding, but her hatred and unhealthy jealousy led her to run over her daughter to the west.

They all went to the hospital with the young woman and Orhan and Gönül, in their wedding dress, decided not to leave their enemy alone in those complicated moments. Thank goodness everything ended in a scare and Afra only has a broken arm!

The newly married couple has no choice but to spend their honeymoon working since they need the money. Sengül has also started working with Nebahat again, grateful for everything he did for her. She was her fairy godmother!

However, Aybike and Oğulcan were not going to let their parents miss out on their honeymoon and they prepared a romantic dinner for them where there was no shortage of candles, flowers and music… how beautiful! Now all that's left is for little Umutcan to let them enjoy this improvised honeymoon.

