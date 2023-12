Write a column, was the assignment. Awaz’s from 5th pre-university education at Reggesteyn in Nijverdal was among the three best in his class. His teacher sent the columns to De Jonge Denkers, a writing competition for philosophy students. Successfully. “I had never written a column before,” says Awaz. “So it was a pleasant surprise when I heard that I had been chosen as one of the seven Young Thinkers.”