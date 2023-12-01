The police force in Italy is getting new cars and they are certainly not new Huracáns.

Which country has the coolest police cars? Our own Audi A6 BiTDIs serve as fast and practical service cars often enough, but our B-Classes are not a highlight. Some police forces do have cool(er) cars, but often for promotional purposes and/or very limited use. Perhaps the coolest story about a police car are the Lamborghini Gallardos and Huracáns officially supplied for the Italian hermandad.

Police

Which is also kind of a big promotional stunt, but the cars do have a noble purpose. The Gallardo was originally a car that was intended for organ donations. The organs to be delivered can then be blasted across the highway at high speed. No matter how harsh it sounds, you are guaranteed squeaky clean body parts.

The Polizia never really caught criminals with the Huracán. Their latest addition sounds like a downgrade compared to the Huracán, but for reliable police work it is a better option. You can already feel it coming: it is the Alfa Romeo Tonale.

Downgrade?

Even if you don’t take the Huracán as a benchmark, the Alfa Romeo Tonale might be a minor downgrade. The Italian police force previously had Giulia’s and Stelvio’s. They are of course a level above the Tonale. However, the Tonale makes transport more diverse, because it seems more likely that the Tonale will take over the role of the Jeep Renegade as a police car.

So this is the B-Class of the Italians. Decked out in the recognizable Italian Polizia colors: light blue and white. Even with the tricolore of the Italian flag incorporated into the side. Of course, the car is as you know the Alfa Romeo Tonale, with the 163 hp 1.5 four-cylinder in the front.

Disclosure

The unveiling of the new Alfa Romeo Tonale Polizia was of course accompanied by a white room (reminiscent of the rooms where Chinese cars are photographed for type approval) and some men in suits. Respectively the bosses of Alfa Romeo, Stellantis and the police force, in addition to the Minister of the Interior.

We prefer the ancestor of the Tonale that was present, one of the first Alfa police cars ever built. Based on an old Giulia Super in a then green color scheme.

Anyway, don’t get the Italian hermandad after you, because then they will still come up with more than this Tonale.

