Google Maps It is a vital tool to be able to go from one place to another without needing to know the way. In this way, we obtain instructions on how to get to that destination in a practical way. But we can also use it to choose the fastest route with the least traffic density, while at the same time we can save paying tolls. Therefore, if you do not want to drive on highways, Google Maps gives you the option of getting off the roads with a few simple adjustments on your mobile.

Imagine that you draw a route to get to work that forces you to go through roads that you don't want to and you visualize that those sections have tolls, in addition to a significant amount of traffic at that time of the morning. Well, you have the option of Avoid all highways by customizing a series of settings on Google Maps from your smartphone. Do you want to know how to configure it? You just have to follow a few simple steps.

How to avoid highways on Google Maps

Avoiding highways on Google Maps is easier than you think. To do this, you will only have to start the Google Maps application on your mobile, whether on an Android or iOS device, and establish a route to your destination by marking the car as a means of transport. After the navigation instructions appear, you must go to the top where you have indicated the departure and arrival locations and select the three dots that appear on the right side from the screen.

Next, a pop-up menu will appear with several functions and you will have to click on «Options». Then you will be redirected to a window in which the “Travel Options” appear, where you will have to activate “Avoid highways”. Google Maps will immediately update your settings to exclude highways from the route, although you also have the option of staying away from other directions such as “Avoid tolls” or “Avoid ferries.”

On the other hand, if you want to make these settings in the desktop application Google Maps is just as easy although the Options button changes location. When you have searched for the direction you want to go, just below the destinations you will find “Options” and you can select “Avoid highways.” However, you will have the possibility to choose to avoid tolls and ferries, just like in the mobile version.

Why avoid highways?

Many times we have found ourselves in the situation that highways are the busiest roads and, therefore, there is usually more traffic at rush hours. Avoiding highways can be a good alternative if this type of altercation occurs, although it is not always the best option, because sometimes Google Maps can take us on roads that are in poor condition and generally the terrain is usually more cobbled. .

However, it is recommended that on long journeys you travel on well-paved roads to avoid taking risks, but in the event of an emergency or shorter roads, it never hurts to try another route if what we want is to avoid the tedious traffic that forms in the highways.