New cars are becoming increasingly expensive. This year, the average price of a new car sold has risen sharply again.

Everyone must have bought a new car at some point in their life. I also once purchased a brand new car, a Fiat Punto Evo. Blinded by the tax benefits, I bought a full-option brand new four-cylinder (cheap) diesel for about 17,000 people, for which I did not have to pay motor vehicle tax and, as a simple self-employed person, only had to add 14 percent. Those times were beautiful.

But nowadays, a new car is actually only available to private individuals if you are a boomer with a big pension and a paid-off house. The average new price of a new car is currently 32,000 euros! These are significant amounts and an increase of 12.7 percent compared to last year.

Cheapest car

The prices of new cars have been on the rise recently. The cheapest car on the market at the moment is a Mitsubishi Spacestar. It is currently on your doorstep from 16,999 euros. With all due respect to this little hero, you don't get much car for your money.

The reason why prices are rising so much is partly due to the requirements that new cars must meet these days. Emission requirements, but also requirements in the field of safety systems that must now be standard on board. It is not without reason that many brands stop with the A and B segments. It is simply becoming too expensive to develop and recoup a car in that price range.

Price of new car up

With the disappearance of smaller cars, the new price of a car will automatically increase. Take an example like the Fiat Panda. The “new” Panda that replaced the square icon came onto the market in 2003 with a starting price of 7,595 euros.

Now a Fiat Panda costs at least 17,190 euros. That's almost 10 grand more! Of course there is also inflation, but this illustrates the problem of new prices. You could also buy that square Panda new in 2003, when it only cost 6 grand. But the crumple zone is you (@michaelras).

Bovag

In addition to our most listened to car podcast from Pergine Valdarno and Nieuwendijk, among others, our @wouter has another job. Today he and Meindert Schut sat at the BNR Autoshow in conversation with Branch Manager Bovag Autodealers Geert Brummelhuis.

The Bovag keeps track of the state of the market in the industry barometer and currently lists the first three quarters of 2023. The most important point that the barometer shows is that the net profit per car dealer has fallen to 1.34 percent. Last year that was still 1.78 percent. So those dealers are making good concessions.

While turnover actually increased by 16.4 percent in the first nine months of this year. But due to higher costs of, for example, personnel and energy, rising interest rates and increasing inventories, the profit is a lot lower.

Order intake worrying

Geert Brummelhuis indicates that the order intake for new cars is worryingly low in our country. There is currently less interest in electric cars in particular. According to him, this is mainly due to government policy.

De Bovag is committed to long-term stimulation. For example, the Bovag wants a correction to the motor vehicle tax on EVs that is due in 2026. This is holding back people who now want to buy a new electric car. Such an EV is heavy and will therefore cost a lot in taxes in the future.

As far as Bovag is concerned, the introduction of motor vehicle tax for electric cars should simply not happen. In addition, the tax addition must also be recorded for the longer term.

Forecast 2024

A new car now costs an average of 32 thousand euros. According to Brummelhuis, this is mainly due to the electric car. It is more expensive to purchase. This year we will have around 360 thousand cars and the Bovag and the Rai Association also expect that for next year. Although these are already historically low figures, we will have to work hard for them next year.

There are simply few orders in the market. You cannot see that yet, because what is now being delivered and counted are back orders that were placed some time ago. The order intake is low and we will only see how this develops next year.

Market used

The used market is becoming increasingly important, also for dealers. They have many young used cars, but may also have to offer older cars for people with a smaller wallet.

Newly, private leasing has become more expensive due to higher interest rates and financing for the purchase of a car has also risen sharply in price due to high interest rates. Due to all these developments, the scarcity has disappeared and this is noticeable on the used car market.

Wonder what next year will bring!

