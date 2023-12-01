Ghost Rider’s most terrifying ability does not affect this member of the Avengers.

Ghost Rider is a very popular antihero in Marvel

He UCM has featured a wide variety of incredibly dangerous characters, especially when you consider the members of the Avengers. However, not all members of this group need to have a huge force to face cosmic beings at the height of Ghost Rider. Many of them know how to take advantage of the little they have to demonstrate absolute potential. In fact, a comic Marvel has revealed herself as a heroine of the Avengers without any amazing power proves that he is immune to Ghost Rider’s deadliest ability.

The power we are referring to is the Penance Stareone of the most terrifying abilities of Ghost Rider. Just by looking into the eyes of a person who has committed a sin, Ghost Rider It is capable of burning their souls, making them feel all the pain they have inflicted on others. An eternal suffering that does not end until There is nothing left but a completely empty body.

Although it is an incredible power, one condition has to be met for it to really work on victims: they have to feel really guilty. This was more than proven when Ghost Rider He attempted to use this ability on Thanos, but the Mad Titan was not affected by the punishment at all. Beyond that, he even thanked the Spirit of Vengeance helping you relive those happy memories. This was also true when Ghost Rider intended to do the same with the Red Skull. Now, Marvel just added to the list Black Widow like the new character he is immune to Ghost Rider’s power.

The comic Uncanny Avengers #4 showed a new team consisting of Captain America, Deadpool, Quicksilver, Psylocke, Monet and Black Widow. Its main objective is to end the Mutant Liberation Front led by Captain Krakoa, as it is a team that is secretly supported by Orchis and whose sole purpose is to damage the image of the X-Men through false acts of terrorism. One of the mutants that are part of this association is Wildside, who can get into the minds of his victims to make them relive their worst memories. When he tries to do it with Black Widow does not seem to be affected by the pain of your past sins.

This event shows that Black Widow could survive the attack of Ghost Rider in the same way. By enduring the pain of his past and proving stronger than Ghost Rider’s most powerful ability, Natasha Romanoff confirms why he is a worthy member of the Avengers.

The comic Uncanny Avengers #4 It is now available.

