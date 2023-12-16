Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is the perfect way to explore multiple timelines.

Join the conversation

The last movie of Marvel focused exclusively on the Avengers team was Endgamewhich marked the end for some of the heroes who accompanied us in more than a decade of films from the UCM. One of the many opportunities that the next film has Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is the ability to return an MCU character to their rightful place. Avengers: Endgame spent most of its time trying to fix the timeline, with many returning to their original point, some dying in the past, and a few traveling to a new future time.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is the perfect way to explore multiple timelines

One of these chosen few is Gamora, who was taken to the future by the first version of Thanos to fight the Avengers. The Avengers not only managed to kill this Thanosbut they also managed to neutralize his enormous army except at Gamora. This Gamora, who never even met Star-Lord or became a member of the Guardians of the Galaxydisappeared and was not seen again until Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Avengers 5 It could be the perfect time for Gamora to find a way to return home. One way to do this would be through incursions, which is a concept that refers to catastrophic events that involve two universes colliding with each other. The movie The Marvels showed that the new incursions of the UCM in reality they functioned as tears in space and time.

Given the Kang es the main villain of the next Avengers movie, and is a character accustomed to traveling through time, it is practically a given to assume that he has used numerous incursions in his history. If raids are a major factor in Avengers 5's plot, then the MCU has a chance to send Gamora back to the universe where he actually belongs. The Loki series made the way time travel works in the MCU much more confusing. MCU are still a little murky, but if all goes well Gamora you should have a timeline to return to.

The alternative line from which it comes Gamora in one where the snap never occurred. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty has the potential to explore infinite timelines along with the most practical solution to solve Kang's problem in the MCU.

Join the conversation