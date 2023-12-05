The last release of the year for Ubisoft arrives this Thursday, December 7.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora could cause problems for players without internet

The physical edition of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora requires an internet connection to complete its installation. The news has been announced two days before the launch of the game the day after tomorrow, Thursday, December 7, after Reddit user Interesting-Squash81 reports that, after receiving a physical copy of the game for PS5 ahead of time, it has not was able to start his adventure.

Although it is true that the user has tried changing the date and time of their console or starting the game without an internet connection, their screen always shows the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora logo and its release date, which It means that through the internet it requires verifying the date or downloading a day one patch that unlocks the full game.

Thus, It is very possible that players without internet will not be able to start a gamesomething that reveals the game’s cover with a message that indicates: “Internet is required to install the game.”

Avatar puts the finishing touch to a year full of releases

Based on the mythical universe created by James Cameron, Aavatar: Frontiers of Pandora will arrive on PS5, Xbox Series and PC to publicize the Western Border, an unexplored continent of Pandora. Thus, players will be able to travel through fascinating and unpredictable ecosystems in an open world where letting down your guard can have fatal consequences.

The game, which has unique features on PS5, is the latest major release in the video game sector this year, being unique by turning players into a na’vi Able to learn to control your supernatural strength and agility, customize your appearance, craft new equipment, and upgrade skills and weapons to suit your play style. Paid expansions will be released next year.

