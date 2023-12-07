Avatar: Frontiers of Pandoranew Massive Monsters title published by Ubisoft, is now available on PC, PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series X|S. The experience transports players into a new adventure (here is our review) which follows the atmosphere of the masterpiece directed by James Cameron.

After a brutal kidnapping and subsequent training by the human military corporation known as the RDA, the protagonist of the adventure forgot her na’vi origins and lived to serve her cause. Fifteen years later, he has regained his freedom, but his house itself feels foreign.

