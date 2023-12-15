Players are really liking Avatar Frontiers of Pandora. User ratings on Metacritic make it clear that Ubisoft has done a good job. The game has a higher rating than recent Assassin's Creed and Far Cry.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora It has been the most recent production of Ubisoft in a year where Assassin's Creed Mirage has also been released. The company has shaped a new IP that feels very familiar to its other sagas.

With this release, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora has established itself as the last big shot put of the year. Has it gone well for you? In the press, the game has achieved a noteworthy rating, but users have raised it a bit.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora Notes

The truth is that today, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora has an 82 out of 100 on Metacritic within the user reviews section. This is a very good note and what offers a better perspective of how much it was liked: It is the best from Ubisoft in many years.

In terms of audience, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and its 82 surpass recent games from the company such as Assassin’s Creed Mirage with a 74, Far Cry 6 with a 52, Assassin's Creed Valhalla and its 72 or Watch Dogs Legion with a 62.

If we continue to go backwards, there are no other greats that can surpass him, since The Division 2 He is 62 and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey a 66. So with this proposal on Pandora, Ubisoft has managed to win over a few fans.

Although Avatar always seems to achieve great results at the box office, James Cameron's universe does not generate a large fan base. The game also doesn't seem to have generated a huge amount of buzz through a low-key marketing campaign, but it turned out well and that's what's important.

This is how we value the game in our analysis: It does not break the mold in its game proposal, but Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is an amazing recreation of this cinematographic universe, with playable and narrative moments that will impact you.

The future of the company after Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora goes through two major releases, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, which is already on its way to becoming one of the greats of 2024 and the long-awaited galactic open world of Star Wars Outlaws.