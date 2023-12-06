20th Century Fox

The release of Avatar 3 is one of the most anticipated in the coming years. But what will its title be? Because the one that was leaked was a lie…

Avatar 3 has denied the rumor about its title. The producer of the science fiction and fantasy franchise, Jon Landau, has denied rumors about the title of the next installment, which will be the third. Apparently, it will not be titled Avatar: The Seed Bearer as had been rumored. Jon Landau categorically stated that this will not be the name of the third film in the saga. Which contradicts the previous statements of James Cameron, who had previously suggested that name.

Jon Landau, while promoting the video game Frontiers of Pandora, denied the rumor about the title of Avatar 3. And he also joked about the content of his Wikipedia page, saying that if that information appeared there, it would be changed soon.

What else do we know about the third installment of the saga

On Avatar 3 plot, little is known except for the inclusion of a new Na’vi clan residing in a volcanic region of Pandora. Although details about the plot are scarce, the idea of ​​a new clan has generated expectations among followers of the saga.

James Cameron had confirmed a list of possible Avatar 3 titles in 2019. A list that included The Shape of Water, a title that finally turned out to be real for the sequel. However, when asked about these titles, the filmmaker had mentioned that they were under consideration and that no final decision had been made at that time.

This statement from Jon Landau dispels the uncertainty about the title of Avatar 3. And it makes it very clear that the title Avatar: The Seed Bearer will not be chosen for the film. Although the final title is still unknown, this clarification eliminates at least one of the rumors that were circulating about James Cameron’s long-awaited film. We will have to continue waiting.

