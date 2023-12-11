To the saga of Ace Attorney He has earned the favor of fans with the pace of his deliveries. With a great following behind him, the games of the most famous lawyer in the industry were receiving new versions that made them more accessible for all types of audiences. First, we received the original trilogy released on Nintendo DS (although without Spanish, which the originals did have) and then the wonderful The Great Ace Attorney, which to date had not left Japanese territory due to their status as spin-offs .

Now, Nintendo Switch is preparing to receive the main series games that were yet to reach modern consoles thanks to Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy. We tell you what we think rediscover these great titles in the hybrid.

Three dream games in one package

This collection of Ace Attorney games collects the latest game in the series for Nintendo DS (Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney) along with the two installments that were released for Nintendo 3DS at the time (Dual Destinies y Spirit of Justice). Although the first game mentioned originally came in Spanish, in this case it does not contain it. However, both this game and the other two come with other improvements that make it a very appetizing experience.

The first and most obvious is the graphic improvement of the three games, whose models have been adapted to high resolution in an exemplary way. They feel like completely modern games, having received a treatment very similar to that of the spin-off of the franchise. Also, in the package all DLC included that were put on sale at the time, as two additional chapters that are not wasted. This results in a total of 16 different chapters in the gameeach of a fairly long duration.

Some improvements and other wishes

In addition to the three games completely adapted to high resolution, Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy comes loaded with extrassuch as a music room with all the themes from the three games and some orchestral arrangements, an illustration library with a lot of unpublished and unlockable material and even an animation studio where we can create our own animations with our favorite characters.

The great Achilles heel of this collection, without a doubt, is his absence of Spanish. Capcom has decided to localize the games into English, French, Japanese, Korean and Chinese, but has left our language behind as is customary in the series. This is partly understandable, since we are talking about games that have an abysmal amount of text loaded with wordplay and very characteristic humor. However, we cannot help but think that the most famous video game lawyers deserve more (like a distribution in physical format, for that matter).

For now, however, the feeling that this title leaves us is very good. Relive the adventures of Apollo, Athena and company It is a real joy with this level of quality, and meeting Phoenix Wright again is always something to appreciate. We are looking at games that have not aged a bit, and are still truly outstanding. A must if you have not yet been lucky enough to try them.

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy comes to Nintendo Switch this coming January 25don’t miss our analysis in a few weeks!