The Steam Winter Sale has put several critically acclaimed soulslikes at knockdown prices. Up to 10 titles of the genre are on sale, including recent ones like Lies of P or Lords of the Fallen.

The gender of soulslike It has become mainstream over the years. Elden Ring has been the one that has consecrated the FromSoftware formula, but many others have done their part to shape this characteristic formula.

If you like the genre, you should know that the Steam Winter Sale offer a great opportunity to get some of the most important souslikes of recent years… starting with Remnant IIfor example, which has a 40% discount.

Here we leave you until 9 more games that are with discounts until January 4 and they can be that little whim that your body asks for at Christmas if you want a good challenge during the holidays or your moments of disconnection:

Many more soulslikes discounted on Steam

There is life beyond FromSoftware, because many other high-quality soulslikes are also on sale for a limited time. Three of the most enjoyable games of 2023 are soulslikes and all three are on sale.

We are talking about Lies of P, the Pinocchio game that began as a comparison with Bloodborne, but which has established itself as a brilliant title in many aspects. Also included in the promotion is Lords of the Fallen, a delivery with highly original approaches.

And if you are looking for more interesting soulslikes offers, know that Tails of Iron is with an 80% discount at only 4.99 euros. Salt and Sanctuary It can be found with a 75% discount at 4.49 euros and Ashen is available for €9.49.

As the last game on offer Death's Door, a game with touches soulslike tipo Zelda which will delight fans of the saga both for its aesthetics and for its simple but very addictive playable mechanics. Right now it can be found for €7.80 with a 60% discount.

Are you looking for more offers? If space epics are your thing, these two games with a discount of up to 90% on Steam are the best of the genre. And going more generally, Far Cry 6, Half-Life Alyx, EA FC 24 and more triple A's lead with the winter sales on Steam.

