Winner of the Jury Prize at the Cannes Festival and the Audience Award for International Feature Film at the Morelia International Film Festival, the film Autumn leaves It can already be seen in commercial movie theaters.

Autumn leaves. SPECIAL/MUBI.

It is a timeless, hopeful and satisfying love story set in modern-day Helsinki. Ansa is a single woman, who works on a zero-hours contract in a supermarket, stocking the shelves, then sorting the recyclable plastic. Holappa is a lonely and alcoholic man. Accidentally, these two lonely souls meet at a local karaoke bar, and against all odds they try to build a relationship, which runs into numerous obstacles..

From lost phone numbers to wrong addresses to alcoholism to a charming stray dog, the couple's path to happiness is as bittersweet as it is charming.

The film is Finland's official candidate for Best International Feature Film at the upcoming Academy Awards.

Autumn leaves

(Dead leaves)

De Aki Kaurismäki.

Con Alma Pöysti, Jussi Vatanen, Anna Karjalainen, Alina Tomnikov,

Finland, 2023.

