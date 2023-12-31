The editors' automotive highlights in 2023.

We haven't exactly been idle as an editorial team this year. You were able to read this every month in all contributions surrounding the Autoblog Garage. Cars that have left the nest, cars that have joined. In between was a whole year of automotive events. Perhaps low points, but mainly high points of course. These are from the editors!

Michel

The year 2023 was all about translating Italian passion into practice. It's not surprising that my automotive highlight of this year is closely related to this.

This summer I moved to Italy. This not only means moving all household goods and family, but also the vehicle fleet. That fleet consists of a not so interesting indestructible Toyota Starlet, a practical Toyota HiAce and of course the Citroën 2CV, or in Italian; La Due Cavalli. Despite the high mileage, the first two are perfectly capable of making the journey to Italy on their own. In principle, the 2CV can also do it, but comfort is different. It is not a highway monster and inland traffic takes a lot of time, so the 2CV was transported behind the HiAce. In June, the duck was the first car that was allowed to move. Fresh service and MOT and a place to stay with friends was arranged.

A nice trip to Tuscany with my dad. On the back of the trailer via Austria over the Fern Pass and the Brenner Pass to Italy. Spend the night at a campsite next to the duck in the rain and then move on. The rest of the fleet followed in the summer, and the first trips with the duck through the Tuscan hills are over. An Italian license plate on La Due Cavalli is a nightmare I still have to go through. This has not yet gone through the Italian bureaucracy for the HiAce and the Starlet, but perhaps an article about that will follow.

Ruben

It was a good year! Let me start with that. An absolute highlight for me was driving a few thousand kilometers in the Maserati GT MC Stradale. Starting with a trip in France in January to a puzzle ride in Zeeland this summer. An Italian monster on wheels.

There are those cars that you dream of owning one day. For me that was the Maserati GranTurismo MC Stradale. A dream that became reality last year. The driving characteristics are not brilliant. It is a heavy car weighing more than 1,800 kg and due to the long wheelbase, real dynamics in steering are hard to find. The roaring V8, the looks and the comfort on long highway rides make up for it all.

During the time I had the pleasure of caring for the MC Stradale, it has never let me down. The well-maintained car also passed its maintenance this summer. Because yes, you have to open your wallet with these types of cars when serious things have to be done. Consider new carbon ceramic brakes at the front or rear (€10,000) or a new clutch (€5,000). That was all possible with this copy, three cheers.

I ended the car season with the sale of the Maserati. Call me crazy, but that was a highlight for me too. Why? I only drove the car for miles when it wasn't raining and not too cold. Well, look outside in 2023. It rained an awful lot this year. After the end of the summer, the car actually no longer left the garage. I think it's a shame not to drive a car. The fact that the Maserati was subsequently offered for auction and successfully sold to a new enthusiast is great.

With the exit of my Lexus, a BMW M2 Competition took its place. A car that I can drive in all weather conditions. After 3 months of ownership and 2,500 kilometers further, I can say that I am still very happy with this thing. Buying the M2C is the third automotive highlight for me in 2023.

It's been 6 years since I had a BMW M and I didn't know I had missed it so much. When buying a car, you always have to wait and see whether the four-wheeler lives up to your expectations. With the M2 that's three times yes for me. A fantastic fun mobile with just enough power for the Netherlands. In the next Autoblog Garage update I would like to tell you in detail about the nicest compact coupe from BMW. I have a few things planned for 2024, so stay tuned!

Martijn

My automotive goal for 2023 was to take more fun rides with my MINI, and I succeeded! Enjoy racing along the Lekdijk, Veluwe, a day on Texel, Cars&Coffee, a weekend in Saarland with friends, in short, making a lot of beautiful memories.

Another highlight was a great road trip through the French Alps and Italy with my girlfriend in her new MINI JCW Convertible. Two weeks of open hood, steering, roaring through tunnels and eating Italian food!

Nicolas

The automotive highlights for me in 2023 were numerous. First of all, because I bought 4, I haven't done that much often. A V8 in a brilliant gold Jaguar and returned again in one go). That's not going away anytime soon. Or someone should have a nice E85 Z4 3.0 iS for sale, then it can be discussed, but that is entirely beside the point.

In addition, the purchase of Tesla 1 Akwasi and two months later Tesla 2 Rooie Sien, which with its 700 hp will ensure that I will 100% have to look for a driver for at least a month or so next year. That's so fast, unbelievable.

But the drift course on the Lelystad circuit or the fantastic Junkyard race at Assen in November were also among the automotive highlights.

And how about that podcast that we got online almost every weekend, despite the 120 hours a week that Wouter and the undersigned worked together.

In short, it was an eventful automotive year. But a very nice year. I wonder what I'll be driving next year. We will see!!

Michael

The best car I drove this year was definitely the ID.Buzz. Not because it was the best car, because it certainly isn't, but mainly because it made me happy every time I got in it and that feeling was shared by the rest of the family. It is not very surprising that I am also very curious about the KIA EV9. See if it can also pass the practical car test.

In terms of purchases, I kept it quiet this year. The BMW 130i was sold within an hour. So we (Wouter and I) certainly couldn't complain about that and a new addition to the garage, the Fiat Panda 4×4, was purchased within a few minutes via Collecting Cars. It is now nice and dry in the garage, but there are a few tasks that I have to tackle in the new year. Especially to make it waterproof again.

It was unique to be a guest of the Peugeot team during the 100 years of the 24h of Le Mans this year. A beautiful trip with good company. Le Mans can be back on the schedule for me in 2024!

In my opinion, the best one-day event of 2023 was the invitation from BMW Driving Experience to participate in an M Track day at Zandvoort. Especially the Hot Laps at the end in the M5 and M4, yes I look back on that with great pleasure.

For 2024, I am especially curious about what the Geneva fair will bring. In addition, what will become of all the events that are in my agenda. At least Goodwood once, or Villa d'este once. We'll see. An Autoblog Cars and Coffee seems to be coming anyway, so watch this space!

Lok

The big highlight for me came in January when I purchased my second car, a red Volkswagen Golf GTI. One that was on the dream list and has been providing unforgettable memories for almost a year now.

The best memory is once again my trip to the United Kingdom. I have already devoted an extensive article to this if you want to read more about it.

But repeat in short: an unforgettable road trip, from driving there and enjoying the beautiful landscape, to taking nice roads in Yorkshire, to events where really cool cars are on display: a perfect trip where the Golf has also proven itself to be perfect traveling companion.

If I have to summarize the trip, I will do so with what is most etched in my memory: the great atmosphere at the car café Caffeine and Machine. This year there was a nice spot available on top of the hill and the Golf was able to shine beautifully in the British sun.

Machiel

My automotive highlight? That is actually the same as the previous two years: the purchase of a new car (read: another second-hand car). So a pattern is starting to emerge… As you could read in the Autoblog Garage articles, my new acquisition was a BMW Z4 35is. I was actually looking at a 30i or a 35i, but then a 35is came along that I couldn't resist. The first few times you step into your new acquisition and realize that it is all yours, it remains a great feeling. Not just the first few times by the way, I'm still very happy with my Z4.

Since I bought the car in May I have driven about 17,000 km, including a nice road trip to Spain and Andorra. This year I was also able to enjoy the summer with a convertible for the first time, because I bought the SLK in the winter last year. Now I have been able to enjoy the summer to the fullest, with the sound of an inline six in my ears. I really like that, so the summer of 2024 can't come soon enough as far as I'm concerned.

WillemE

Of course, this year was also particularly exciting when it came to cars! We went to the IAA in Munich, although the Essen Motor Show is more interesting for the petrolhead. Car fairs are always a highlight for us. These are the moments when our brittle and vitamin D-deficient skin sees the light outside.

The highlight was picking up the BMW 330d endurance tester from the Autoblog Garage. Normally I would do that with @bart1976, but he was busy moving, so I started doing things myself. I cannot emphasize enough what difference it makes if you buy the car from a private individual or if it is from a car company. You can get a much better impression of where the car came from. In this case, very friendly people who said goodbye to their 330d with pain in their hearts.

Actually picking up the cars also turned out to be a highlight. Together with colleagues Loek and Jaap we went to Hamburg in my father's 1 Series, even though the plates had not yet arrived. So we stood there in Hamburg with the idea that we could drive back with three gentlemen in a 116d. That turned out not to be necessary, because in the end the neighbor of the 330d owner had the necessary plates and that meant: I COULD TAKE MY NEW CAR!

The ride home was an epic one. On a deserted A31, Jaap and I drove at full speed along the Autobahn. Of course, there are no rational grounds for allowing speeding, but it is certainly liberating. The yoke of suffocating rules and measures falls away the moment you are allowed to determine your own speed. Thanks again to my colleagues who spent a whole day with the undersigned for free. They only needed to have enough food and drink. Also special: @jaapiyo, the liberal conscience of Autoblog, ordered a McPlant.

Another highlight is the purchase of the Mini Cooper S. I didn't really need a Mini, but my girlfriend really wanted a Mini. Then we made a compromise and now there is a Mini. And just like the Spaniel (who was pushed through in the same devious way), I'm having the most fun with it. The car is a constant reminder of how much fun light cars are. I use the 330d for long distances, but I regularly use the Mini to just blast over B-roads. With the modifications that have been done (Alpina wheels and Cobra Evo S coilovers) and are planned, that fun will continue for a while.

Wouter

Celebrates holidays

Jaap

Unfortunately, there is nothing that comes close to a real automotive highlight. Nothing new ridden this year except a few electric barrels.

