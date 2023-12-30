One aspect that should always be considered when purchasing a car is safety, since both the driver and passengers must be fully protected during their travel or transfer experience. But how do you know if a model is really safe? The experts help us.

The European New Car Assessment Programme, better known as Euro NCAP, constantly undertakes the task of reviewing and analyzing specific aspects of cars., such as the safety percentage of child and adult occupants, safety assistance percentage, among others. Take note because these are the safest cars you can buy in Mexico.

BMW i5 eDrive40

The BMW i5 eDrive40 earned 5 stars in the Euro NCAP safety test, with percentages greater than 75% in all areas.

According to the official Euro NCAP website, this car is 89% safe for an adult occupant, 85% safe for a child occupant, 86% safe for vulnerable road users, and its safety assistance is 78%. Its price is $1,560,000 Mexican pesos.

BYD Seal-U

With a price equivalent to 46,990 euros and top-of-the-range technology, the BYD Seal-U is another 2023 car that you can buy in Mexico and that Passed Euro NCAP tests with 5 stars.

This car is 90% safe for adult occupants, 86% for child occupants, 83% for vulnerable road users, and has a safety assist of 77%. So without a doubt it is an excellent option in terms of security and cutting-edge.

Mercedes EQE 350 SUV

This car from the German automotive multinational Mercedes Benz also had positive safety ratings from the Euro NCAP program.

The Mercedes EQE 350 SUV also received 5 stars in terms of safety, and you can purchase it for a price of $1,749,900 Mexican pesos.

This model is 87% safe for adult occupants, 90% safe for child occupants, 80% safe for vulnerable road users, and has a safety assist of 85%. As you can see, it is a great option if you have children at home or if you usually have small occupants in your car.

How results are determined:

According to the official Euro NCAP website, to obtain and determine the safety results of a car, front, side, rear impact, rescue and extraction tests are carried out, child restraint systems, impact on cyclists and motorcyclists, among others.

Therefore, these types of evaluations can tell us a lot about how a car would respond in the event of an accident.

Remember to choose carefully which car to buy and respect safety measures such as wearing a seat belt and responsible driving. Your life and that of yours come first.

