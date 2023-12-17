For many people it is almost essential to have a car that can take them safely anywhere. But since you don't always have a lot of budget, you usually look for options to acquire an easy, quick and cheaper model, and chocolate cars might seem interesting. But be careful, they are not a good investment.

If you are thinking of buying a car of foreign origin, commonly known as chocolate, here we tell you why it is not the best idea.

Chocolate cars, more disadvantages than advantages

Before explaining the reasons why buying a chocolate car is a bad investment, We will explain to you what this term refers to.

According to Autofact, a used car sales company, chocolate cars are vehicles imported from the United States, Canada or other countries, whose versions or brands are not marketed in Mexico, as well They may be discontinued models that no longer operate under our country's current emissions standards.

These types of cars have always existed and circulated in Mexico. However, this has represented a threat to the domestic market for new and used models.

You may think that the purchase of chocolate cars has been rejected only because of the risk they represent for the national automotive market, but the reality is that these vehicles have a couple of disadvantages that will make you think more than twice before purchasing one.

The vast majority of these cars are models or versions that the brands stopped manufacturing, therefore, you are not only buying a car that is no longer sold in our country, but It is also an obsolete car without spare parts, which can be a real problem if it is necessary to change them.

They do not have the support of a dealership

If you notice any anomaly in your car, it is most likely that it will be difficult for you to repair it since not having a specialized workshop available, you will have to find one on your own. As these are versions that are no longer manufactured, it is very likely that you will spend a lot of money on the repair, and this does not guarantee that the car will be completely functional.

They are more difficult to insure

Even if the acquisition of the car is done legally, the purchase of insurance will be difficult since companies would not take the risk of a vehicle without official support from any brand or company.

It is common for these cars to arrive in the country with mechanical damage, which cannot be repaired since parts are not available or repairs are very expensive.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaAf9Pu9hXF1EJ561i03

MV

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions