Google wants to incorporate the lexicon of the Royal Spanish Academy into Google search and incorporate it into its language model. This is an important move not only to improve the quality of searches, but to feed its artificial intelligence with suggestions and corrections.

Likewise, an important step forward is taken with Gboard, Google's keyboard. The company announces the integration of thousands of new words

For generations, autocorrect has been a challenge to solve. Microsoft on Swiftkey, Google on Gboard and Apple with its keyboard, a race that has a clear winner. Google has been implementing suggestions in Gboard for generations, and now it wants to take it one step further.

Autocorrect, the great challenge in phones

Google has announced that is going to integrate the RAE lexicon into Gboard, as well as in the search itself. In the case of Gboard, Spanish is not a language that makes it easy for you. Google tells us about surnames like García, regions like Coruña or Jaén, and other words that could suffer corrections as they are not reflected in Gboard's AI language model.

Incorporating the lexicon of the RAE into Gboard allows you to distinguish names, surnames or specific cities in Spain

Integrating the RAE lexicon into Gboard allows the keyboard app is updatedwith terms like “cryptocurrencies, ibuprofen or tempura” that, as we are told, were not integrated.

Likewise, starting this week, the Royal Academy Dictionary will be integrated into the search Therefore, every time we look for meanings of words, examples of how to use them and so on, the RAE will be the source of the searches. We will thus see the results of dle.rae.es, as well as those of rae.es

The integration of the lexicon in Google tools does not stop here, since the suggestions of Google Docs, the Smart Compose of Gmail and the different grammatical corrections that are applied in Google apps are nourished by this project in conjunction with the Academy

Image | Xataka

