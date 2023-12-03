Why would you order a red LaFerrari if you can make it like this?

It’s been 10 years since the introduction of the LaFerrari, but the car still looks as if it was unveiled yesterday. In terms of technology, the LaFerrari is also completely up to date, with its hybrid powertrain. A successor is now being prepared, but he is already 0-1 behind. That car does not get a V12.

If you come across a LaFerrari as a spotter, you definitely have bingo, because you spot a hypercar of which only 710 were made. But it becomes even more special when it concerns a non-red LaFerrari. That’s special even in Monaco, where @spotcrewda came across this wonderfully executed example.

This Swiss LaFerrari is finished in Blu Elettrico, a color that you don’t often see on a Ferrari. Reportedly, only three LaFerraris were made in Blu Elettrico. Early this year, one was auctioned in Arizona for more than $4 million.

We described this as the most beautiful LaFerrari in the world at the time, but perhaps we should adjust that. This copy is even cooler, thanks to the rims. Instead of the standard five-spoke rims, this LaFerrari has the beautiful ten-spoke rims of the FXX K.

This LaFerrari also has a special interior, which is made of Arancio Hermes. All in all, we can speak of a very beautiful – and probably unique – example. @spotcrewda has won a top spot with this. And the Autoblog Spot of the Week.

