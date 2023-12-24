A brand new supercar with pop-up headlights? Of course!

The car industry is very focused on the future, but fortunately the past is also being looked at. All kinds of icons from the past are given a modern interpretation, from the Renault 4 to the Lamborghini Countach. There is also a modern version of the De Tomaso Pantera, just not from the manufacturer you would expect.

You would think that the modern Pantera comes from De Tomaso. After all, that brand has been revived again. However, they did not come with a tribute to the Pantera, but with the P72, which is more of an homage to the Ferrari 330 P4.

The modern Pantera that you see here on the streets of Milan is a creation of another company: Ares Design. This is a coachbuilder based in Maranello, led by Danny Bahar. We know them from various unique projects, including the beautiful Mulsanne Coupé.

This blue supercar is also a creation of Ares, called Panther. As far as we are concerned, this is a very successful homage to the Pantera, if only because of the folding headlights. We saw the first renders of this car in 2017, but now there is just one parked along the sidewalk.

The Panther is based on an existing supercar, but Ares has managed to hide that pretty well. The mirrors and exhausts reveal that a Lamborghini Huracán is secretly hiding under this carriage. The car also has an American touch: the rear lights look suspiciously like those of a Corvette C7.

The engine is not American, unlike the engine of the original. The Ares Panther 'just' has the V10 of the Huracán. The power has been boosted to 650 hp for the occasion. The Panther also carries over the donor car's 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. Those two things are of course not historically correct, but that shouldn't spoil the fun.

Only 21 copies of the Ares Design Panther ProgettoUno (as the full name is) are built, so @mickyv3 has made a very special find. His spot therefore deserves the title Autoblog Spot of the Week and he will receive an Autoblog cap or hat of his choice sent home!

