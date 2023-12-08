The jury has put their heads together again for the Photo of the Month for November.

Sinterklaas is already over, but we are still going to play Sinterklaas by giving away a Kamera Express gift voucher worth €100. In other words: it’s time for a new edition of the Autoblog Photo of the Month, the penultimate of 2023.

We are going big for the last edition of the year, but more about that later… We will first look at the photos from November. We are assisted in this by our regular jury member Eric van Vuuren and guest jury member Bas Fransen, last month’s winner.

Third place: Ferrari F12berlinetta

We start the top 3 with a black purebred horse, captured in a special setting by @noortjeblokland.

Eric: “Former ‘Photo of the Month’ champion Noortje enters the top 3 this month with a very cool idea. The chess pieces match the black Ferrari F12 perfectly and together with the ‘burnt’ chess piece on the wall, this is suddenly a completely different kind of photo than we are used to from her. What also deserves a compliment is the lighting in the side, which makes not only the wheels but also the curves in the door and hips stand out perfectly.”

Machiel: “A black Ferrari in the middle of black chess pieces, a very nice idea! It produces an original photo and the chess pieces are placed in such a way that they really add something to the composition. The car is also beautifully lit, without it becoming too artificial. The only downside is that the photo is a bit too yellow for my taste.”

Bas: “Great album and composition. It is a photo that does not score too highly with the average Autoblog reader, because the photo has been edited quite a bit. I don’t really know what to think of the horse on the wall either.”

Second place: BMW Z8

The Z8 is one of the most photogenic modern BMWs and @Row1 has gratefully taken advantage of that.

Eric: “Back with a vengeance, our regular contributor Row1 has submitted another amazing series with this Bavarian Z8. The car is perfectly positioned in the bend and by turning the camera slightly the photo gets even more dynamic. There will undoubtedly be people who believe that the horizon should always be straight, but sometimes rules are meant to be broken. The post-production also fits perfectly with the atmosphere of the entire series.”

Bas: “Nice photo of a special car, you either love the Z8 or you don’t like it.

The composition is nice and it is especially the color tones that appeal to me.”

Machiel: “Despite the fact that the car is stationary, this is still a nice dynamic photo, due to the chosen angle and the crooked horizon. The thing is that there is no one behind the wheel, otherwise you would think that this Z8 is being chased around a bend. The environment also fits the car very well and the tree stump (?) in the foreground provides some extra depth.”

First place: Datsun 280Z

And now applause for the winning photo this month: a beautiful autumn picture of a Datsun 280Z, captured by @trisjphotography.

Eric: “An analogue car that won this month, with a photo that could easily have been shot on an analogue camera. It’s wonderful how the autumn colors are in motion thanks to the low shutter speed, the creative ‘Dutch angle’ certainly contributes to the dynamics and even though the car is relatively small in the frame, the atmosphere is perfect. Not only this photo but the entire series is one to be proud of.”

Machiel: “A brown classic in an autumn environment, that is an excellent combination. The orange of the leaves has been further enhanced and contrasts very nicely with the gray asphalt. Furthermore, it is a very successful rolling shot, with a lot of speed and a crooked horizon that enhances the feeling of action. In short: a very cool record of a very cool car.”

Bas: “For some reason this is number one for me. The car is fantastic, a rare appearance in action. The speed in the photo and the colors make it a pleasant photo to look at. Despite the blur in the photo.”

We can hereby congratulate @trisjphotography on the win. He will receive the promised Kamera Express gift voucher worth €100! His photo will also serve as the header photo on our Facebook page for a month.

Photo of the Month XL

Of course this month is a new round. And not just any one. Because it is the last edition of the year, we are going extra big. Just like last year, this is an XL edition of the Photo of the Month. This means that you cannot win a €100 Kamera Express voucher, but one of €500. We also do a top 10 instead of a top 3, so you have an extra chance of your photo being put in the spotlight. As usual, participating is very simple: upload your photos to Autoblog Spots and you’re in!

