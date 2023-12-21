loading…

The AH-1Z Viper helicopter carries out a flight mission with the Australian warship HMAS Canberra in 2022. Photo/AP

CANBERRA – Australia rejected a request from the United States (US) to deploy warships to protect commercial traffic in the Red Sea as Houthi troops increase attacks from Yemen.

Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles emphasized that the Red Sea is not a strategic priority for Canberra, whose main focus is Asia-Pacific affairs.

“We have to be really clear about our strategic focus and our strategic focus is our region,” emphasized Marles to Sky News on December 21.

Australia has pledged to send 11 additional military personnel to the US-led mission, but will not send any surface ships or military aircraft to the Middle East.

Earlier this week, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced a multinational effort, dubbed Operation Prosperity Guardian, to protect commercial ships transiting the Red Sea from Houthi attacks.

The Houthis, Yemen's Shiite militia, have stepped up attacks on ships linked to Israel during the Zionist regime's brutal war with Hamas.

Houthi forces also threatened to paralyze global trade if Israel did not stop the genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Israel declared war on Hamas in October after the group launched cross-border attacks that killed 1,200 people. The Hamas attack was in response to violence carried out by Israel in the Palestinian territories and the attack on the Al Aqsa Mosque.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) also launched a massive operation in Gaza that has killed more than 20,000 Palestinians, including those still missing in the rubble.