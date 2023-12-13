But don't the Dutch plates clash with this Austin Yellow BMW M2?

The color of a car says a lot about what the owner thinks of the color of a car. For example, the undersigned really doesn't care at all what color a car is (hence the Mediterranean Blue F31) and Machiel does think it is very important, because he has a Z4 35is E89 in, er, Mineralweiss.

With the BMW M2 you have very little choice. That was the case with the 1M and also with the M2. You could also configure them much less extensively. This has now been achieved somewhat better with the latest M2, but in the beginning you could get the M2 in white, gray, black or blue. With the Competition Sakhir Orange and Hockenheimsilber were added.

Austin Yellow BMW M2

Yet the car in the photos is not painted in one of those five shades. That's because the ONLY exception is to the rule. It is a copy built for Michael Fux and he really wanted a very special color: Austin Yellow. Now he could have saved himself the trouble and simply bought an equally heavy BMW M4 Coupé, where that color was simply available.

Normally the BMW M2 Coupe costs $52,695 in the US (yes, really), but this example was priced at $114,995 due to – among other things – the exterior color. Ouch. Now the color looks great on the M2. We also notice how well the F87 ages and we are not just saying that because colleague @RubenPriest has such a super cool 2 Series in the Autoblog Garage.

While Ruben has the 'Competition' variant, this is a normal M2. So not with an N55 engine instead of the S55. The S55 has more power (and more tuning potential), but the N55 sounds better and is just powerful enough with 365 hp.

The interior is also nice!

The exterior is not the only special thing, the interior is too. Although it is black chicken leather (Dakota), it has Austin yellow accents. Consider, for example, the stitching, the piece of plastic on the sports steering wheel and the housing of the interior mirror. The stitching of the floor mats is also yellow. Cool!

In terms of mileage: there are less than 55 km on the odometer. So the car was received and McDrive never wanted them there again. That's a shame. But yes, that has the advantage that the car is in new condition. The car will soon be auctioned by Mecum Auctions.

No estimate has been issued, but the consensus is that the yellow M2 will yield at least what Fux paid for it in 2017. By the way, Fux had already said goodbye to it in 2020. Every now and then you just have to clean out your garage.

