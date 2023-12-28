Suara.com – Audy Item's naughty behavior was suddenly exposed by her older brother, Stevi Item. This can be seen from the DeadSquad guitarist's Instagram upload which shows his small family.

Yes, through his personal Instagram account, Stevi Item introduces his brothers and sisters one by one who have different temperaments.

In the photo, Stevi Item and his siblings are wearing black clothes together. Stevi stood between his older sister Echa and his younger sister Audy. There is also the buttock Yai standing at the very end.

One by one, Stevi revealed the behavior and temperament of his siblings, from Eca to Yai. Audy is no exception, who is also involved in the world of entertainment like herself.

Iko Uwais' wife received an unexpected surprise because her brother revealed her 'naughty' past. Stevi said that his younger sister was easily angry and often threatened to run away from home.

But of course the threat was not carried out. The reason is that Audy only dared to walk carrying clothes not far from their house.

“On Audy's right, the most beautiful sister in the world. In the past, when she was sulking, she often wanted to run away from home, just carrying clothes in a plastic bag, but she didn't go far, just in front of the house next to the electricity pole,” he explained, adding an emoticon laughing with tears.

Stevi Item is also proud of his brother-in-law, Iko Uwais, who he feels can look after and protect Audy Item. As a result, Stevi admitted that he was relieved and calm after entrusting his younger brother to the right person.

“Now I'm married to a good, pious child who can look after my sister,” he continued.

After revealing one by one the unforgettable moments of his brothers and sisters, Stevi wrote about his great love for his brothers and sisters.

Stevi Items (Instagram/stevi.item)

“Love you guys so much,” he said followed by a red heart emoticon.

Of course, this romantic attitude written by Stevi Item received various comments from netizens.

“It seems like Uncle Tepi loves the language of words of affirmation,” commented one netizen.

“This is how metal kids talk,” said one netizen.

“Hahaah, the fun fact is that Sis Audy is cute, Syekale, I hope you and your family will always be happy, Bang Tepi,” wrote another netizen.

“Well, this is proof that metal kids aren't scary,” added a different netizen.