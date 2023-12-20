March 2021. Euro 7 signals the end of combustion engines: a strict limit that has led to Audi to abandon its developments in diesel and gasoline. It is the date and name of the article with which my colleague Enrique Pérez explained that the German premium company was completely saying goodbye to combustion engines, which it would let die in favor of the electric one.

Two and a half years later, European countries have certified that Euro 7 will be much more lax than initially planned. The Volkswagen Group has a huge structural problem with platforms and software development. And, in the middle of the eye of the hurricane, Audi sees how everything is spinning around it at breakneck speed and cannot move.

The German automobile conglomerate is having serious problems in your transition to the electric car. The initial idea was to distribute the electric models into two large groups of temporary platforms that would end up converging in the so-called SSP, scalable to all types of vehicles and which should centralize the most advanced autonomous driving functions to date.

Along the way, Audi got the PPE platform, designed exclusively for the electric Porsche Macan and the Audi Q6 e-tron. With three platforms to feed, Cariad, in charge of software development, has not been able to provide an outlet for the different models. And, furthermore, it has disappointed others that have come to market. Two years after Audi confirmed that it would focus on fully electric models, it has had to repeatedly delay its launches and has also ended up turning to China for help.

Volkswagen needs to solve the Audi problem

Although it is not the brand that generates the most sales, Volkswagen urgently needs get Audi out of its doldrums. The company with the four rings has been one of the most profitable of the entire automotive conglomerate for years, along with Porsche.

While Volkswagen has seen its operating margin collapse in recent months and they hope to progressively increase it to at least 7.5%, Audi has continued to operate at margins of 13% and the aspiration is that the conglomerate that forms together with Porsche, Lamborghini and Bentley reach an average of 14%.

The problem for Audi is the short term. Their idea was to definitively abandon the development of combustion engines in 2026 and sell only electric cars in 2033. However, they are already beginning to rethink the strategy and the company warns that changes may come.

Its CEO, Gernot Döllner, who has recently taken the reins of the company boosted by the arrival of Oliver Blume at the top of the Volkswagen Group, has confirmed that the production of electric cars will not be as high as they expected.

The company attributes the decision to a global cooling in demand for electric cars, which has driven widespread cost savings throughout the Volkswagen Group. They assure that the combination of combustion engines, plug-in hybrids and electric vehicles positions them in a “solid and flexible” situation.

However, Bloomberg recalls Audi's dependence on diesel engines, a type of engine that continues to lose ground. At the same time, BMW and Mercedes have been launching electric models in all segments, while Audi has only been able to place the e-tron, now the Q8 e-tron, and the e-tron GT on the market.

To understand the reasons why the electric car market is cooling, you have to look at the top of the offer. At the moment, manufacturers do not offer vehicles at affordable prices and the upper part of the offer, with which most manufacturers had started, is beginning to be satisfied. There, BMW and Mercedes have won the game in the signing of the four rings.

In that premium range that is below the highest cost vehicles, among the 40,000 and 60,000 euros, Tesla has opened a huge gap. Its combination of technological car, autonomy, features and price has conquered a good part of potential customers with the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y.

Added to this is that Germany, which provided purchase aid for vehicles of up to 65,000 euros, has withdrawn the subsidies overnight, although 2024 was to be the last year in which they were active. In China, Audi has been losing by leaps and bounds and has had to partner again with SAIC to launch a platform that increases profitability in new models and is closer to what the Chinese market expects.

Audi is in the middle of the eye of the hurricane. He forced immobility Due to the continuous delays in his launches, he is being sidelined. At the same time, everything around it is moving too quickly, betting on a cooling market, with competitors advancing by leaps and bounds and a group that is forced to impose harsh cuts in spending. A group that also needs good performance from the company. It doesn't seem like the best scenario.

In Xataka | Volkswagen faced with the inescapable reality: there is not little demand for electric cars, there is little demand for Volkswagen

Photo | Audi