Auba was one of the great voices of the 2019 edition. The talent was a semifinalist for Pablo López's team and was on the verge of winning the program.

His voice has surprised when he sings Although you know it from Los Secretos, a song with which he has made Luis Fonsi and Antonio Orozco turn their chairs.

His Audition in La Voz 2019 is the most viewed on YouTube in the history of La Voz España, which is why he wanted to repeat the song with which he conquered everyone.

Auba has done it again: “He sings very beautifully,” Malú pointed out during his performance. Pablo López immediately went to hug her, unfortunately her team was already closed: “How brave this gives me,” the coach said.

Antonio Orozco wanted his voice by all means so he did not hesitate to use his super block so that Auba is left with him without options. This has been his brilliant performance!