According to very reliable sources, one of the best promotions for players will return soon and will arrive with 17 attractive titles that everyone can get for free. The leaker billbil-kun surprised by revealing that Epic Games is preparing many gifts to close the year with a flourish.

The source affirms that the company will give away in total 17 games as part of its special sale for the Christmas season and the end of the year. As you know, the Epic Games Store It usually pampers its store users every year with an attractive number of free titles and, apparently, 2023 will be no exception.

In previous years, the store has offered between 12 and 15 free titles during the end of the year. Now, it seems that Epic Games wants to break its record and release 17 titles over the next few weeks.

Epic Games would give away many games soon

When and how to get free games from the Epic Games Store?

According to billbil-kun, the promotion will start today and the first free game will be available until December 19 or 20. From there, Epic Games would release another title that would be available to claim for 2 days. The promotion is expected to conclude during the first weeks of January.

To get the games, all you have to do is visit the Epic Games Store from your browser or from its application. The store has a section where Epic shows the titles it is giving away for a limited time, so you will have to visit it continually over the next few days to get them and not miss any.

