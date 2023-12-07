Goodbye Attilio Ventura, the man who brought the stock market into modernity

With Attilio Ventura, one of the last protagonists of the stock market of the past has also passed away, the one perfectly summed up in the immortal couplet “sandwich and price list” by Giuseppe Turani. These were the years in which Piazza Affari became mainstream, accessible to all, in which the Milan to drink exemplified the Italy that wanted to leave behind the years of lead and the crises with the Arabs. These were in reality the years of maxi-debt, of baby boomers who feasted on every present and future resource, imagining a tomorrow in which even the “babies” would receive pensions. Those were the years in which Italy slipped towards the abyss, but it did so with joy and lightness. And Attilio Ventura was the protagonist of a stock exchange that no longer exists, that of the “shout room” where trading was done in person, with pencil and notebook and not hidden behind a monitor. In 1985, Ventura joined the governing body as vice president, subsequently ascending to president and leading the Stock Exchange Council. And he was one of the last representatives of a generation raised in the so-called “hall of loud voices,” which later gave way to the age of computerization.



Ventura’s universe is similar to that of other pioneers of Piazza Affari such as Aldo Ravelli, Giambattista and Alberto Foglia, Renato Cantoni, Urbano Aletti, Isidoro Albertini, Massimo Boffa and Giuseppe Scandellari. “My life followed a very orderly and bourgeois course”, Ventura said in 2021 in an interview with “Sole 24 Ore”. “My mother belonged to the Lentati family, manufacturers of headgear. My father, Riccardo, son of a lawyer from Catanzaro, had moved to the North in 1921, finding employment in the inspectorate of the Italian exchange office of the Bank of Italy in Pavia After 8 September 1943, he hid for seven months in Rome in a house on the Aventine Hill, together with Pietro Nenni, who would become his close friend. The first time, with the return of democracy, Nenni went to Paris for a diplomatic meeting, my father gave him a tuxedo,” Ventura says.

“Our house was in via Ravizza. I attended the Gonzaga of the Brothers of the Christian Schools. I graduated in accounting at San Carlo”. The turning point came when he decided to study in the United States, where he worked for four months at the largest American financial intermediary: Merrill Lynch Pierce Fenner Smith. He subsequently returned to Italy, graduated and trained with Gastone Tedeschi, president of the Stock Exchange at the time. “In the Sixties”, he states, “the link between Piazza Affari and Wall Street intensified. Nobody knew English. Except me. And so I was involved in a series of trips that broadened my horizons. I made friends with Richard Grasso, head of external relations at the time of the New York Stock Exchange and who, from 1998 to 2003, would assume the position of president and CEO”.

Attilio Ventura experienced the transformation of an era, the mutations dictated by information technology and the large and small evolutions of his profession. You witnessed the debut of numerous young people, fascinated by the financial world and looking for keys to decipher its secrets. In 2021, a crucial step in the history of Piazza Affari occurred with the acquisition of the Borsa Italiana group by the pan-European stock exchange Euronext, which controls the stock exchanges of Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, Lisbon, Dublin and Oslo. Last year there was discussion about the possibility of abandoning the historic headquarters of Palazzo Mezzanotte for cheaper solutions, but the renewal of the lease guaranteed the Stock Exchange to maintain its headquarters in the heart of Milan.

Ventura was a year older than his brotherly friend and companion from the stock exchange and high mountains Ettore Fumagalli, who passed away only three months ago. At his funeral, in the Milanese basilica of Corpus Domini, Ventura spoke to recall stories and anecdotes from the golden age of stockbrokers, of which he had become the dean. He knew it and, at the end of the funeral, he said, “I’m next.” In reality, Attilio never recovered from Hector’s death. He had taken it really badly and after less than two weeks a brain problem forced him to be hospitalized dwhich he was never able to recover from.

President of the Steering Committee of Stockbrokers from 1988 to 1992 and then, until 1997, president of the Stock Exchange Council, future board of directors of the current Stock Exchange spa: with him the last piece of a Piazza Affari that no longer exists disappears , that of the shouts in the hall of Palazzo Mezzanotte which Ventura himself, with Fumagalli and some other sacred monsters of the price list, contributed to transforming into an electronic and immaterial market, writing the laws that introduced the “Sim” and thus decreeing their end between the eighties and nineties of the last century. For that somewhat wild stock market, poorly supervised and almost off-limits for mass savings (which preferred Bots), Ventura has long been a protagonist of the most delicate operations of those years. And mysterious too: together with 5 or 6 other agents of his caliber he was part of the “corner of the brains”: “Shortly before 1pm”, he himself said amusedly, “we stood in a circle talking, amidst the shouting. And everyone was looking at us to try to understand what would happen on the market.” In fact, if an attorney from Ventura started buying or selling a certain security, many did the same. Although, in truth, they didn’t know why.

