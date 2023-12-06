Ryanair has been one of the latest companies to have received a cyber attack. Specifically, it was through Google ads when a group of cybercriminals began to share a series of publications that seemed to be made by the company itself, but whose final result was very different: stealing our personal data.

Google Ads is the most used platform for companies to show their ads to their potential customers and sell all types of products and services. One of the latest companies to have received an attack through this means was the Irish airline Ryanair. When users entered “Ryanair number” into Google, the first results were ads that featured the Ryanair logo, font and colors. But when we clicked on it, we arrived at a page that, although it seemed like it, was not the official one.

All the information found in the advertisement was false: from the contact number to the website that was visited if we clicked on any of the links. The cybercriminals had managed to create a completely new website, with another URL, that perfectly replicated the Ryanair website. But the final objective of this website, once we entered all our data, was to take it to steal our money.

A scam through chat

Once the customer called Ryanair to request information about any plane ticket or procedure they had to carry out, the group of cybercriminals requested that they enter a chat so they could deal with the entire procedure in a 100% personalized manner. And, after carrying out the necessary procedures at this fraudulent URL, a payment gateway was provided with the cost of the tickets that we were interested in purchasing. However, the transaction was not carried out, but rather the money was diverted to a cryptocurrency exchange.

However, as some media outlets in our country have subsequently reported, it has been discovered that the owner of the domain was located in India. So it was certainly not an official channel of the airline operator.

Google policies

This identity theft has not only put Ryanair in check, but also Google. Since it seems that the group of cybercriminals has also managed to bypass the strict policies that Google has in this regard when it comes to publishing online ads, since these must comply with different regulations: such as showing at all times the destination of each Linking URLs.

Ryanair has not been slow to affirm that all the contact numbers are available on the website, as well as the rest of the ways that can be used to contact the company. So we must stick only to the information that the page has available to its visitors.

Furthermore, in the event that we encounter a similar situation again, the best thing we can do is consult with the company that provides the service, in this case Ryanair, if the route we are using to carry out the procedures in the That we are interested is the right way. In this way, we will minimize the possibility of being victims of a cyber scam.