Suara.com – Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto said he was not allowed to speak as a presidential candidate, when attending an invitation from the Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas at the 'Independence of Islamic Boarding Schools' workshop at JIExpo, Jakarta, Saturday (16/12/2023).

Initially, Prabowo talked about the difference in the meaning of kinship in Indonesians, especially in Islamic boarding schools compared to the meaning of kinship that he got when he lived and studied in Europe.

“I once lived in Europe, my friend invited me to his house to study (together). As soon as I entered, the whole family was eating at the table. My friend said, Prabowo, you just stay here, here's a book for you to read, I'll eat first,” said Prabowo which was then greeted with laughter from the participants present.

Prabowo said that according to him, this was not wrong, because that was the custom in their culture. “The custom is like that, it's not wrong. They work hard for their family, Prabowo is not my family, he came here to study. He wants to read books,” he explained.

Then, Prabowo compared it with the family traditions of Indonesian society, especially in Islamic boarding schools. He said that every time he visited the Islamic boarding school, he was always offered food, even though his schedule to other places was very busy.

“Every time I go to the Islamic boarding school, the nyai are already cooked and forced to eat, wow, even though I have to go to three other Islamic boarding schools. So, eat, eat, eat,” said Prabowo.

“In Islamic boarding school, when we eat, we wait, we look at it, we eat or not, even though we are full (we still) eat,” he joked.

Then, Prabowo joked about the custom of serving this food. He was afraid that if he did not say yes to eating, in the future he would not be accepted back for sowan or visits.

“Don't let it happen that you won't be accepted at this Islamic boarding school, right? This is political season, but I'm not allowed to speak here as a presidential candidate,” said Prabowo to applause.

He emphasized that his presence at the workshop was not intended to seek support from the families of Indonesian students, but only to convey knowledge about Islamic boarding school independence and defending the country.

“I want to be clear here, I am not asking for support from fathers and mothers,” he said.