Suara.com – Singer Vidi Aldiano has arrived in Bali since Friday (1/12/2023) evening. It is suspected that he came to the Island of the Gods to attend the wedding of Bunga Citra Lestari aka BCL.

This was revealed in Vidi Aldiano’s post on Instagram Story.

“So I’ve arrived in Bali, guys,” said Vidi Aldiano.

Vidi Aldiano in the Pasar Minggu area, South Jakarta, Friday (6/10/2023). (Suara.com/Tiara Rosana)

Unfortunately, Sheila Dara’s husband did not discuss the BCL wedding. Instead of that, he actually talked about his new song.

“And I’m really happy. I just released a song, I forgot I just released a song,” said Vidi Aldiano.

Vidi Aldiano admitted that he only realized that he had just released a song after the new song entered the New Music Friday ranking on Spotify.

“And today there are a lot of playlists on Spotify, like I’m on Friday’s cover too. So I’m happy,” said Vidi Aldiano.

Vidi Aldiano in the Pasar Minggu area, South Jakarta, Friday (6/10/2023). (Suara.com/Tiara Rosana)

“Even if Vidi forgets, friends, don’t forget to still listen to my song. The title is Love For U,” he added again.

As is known, the BCL wedding is planned to be held today, Saturday (2/12/2023). The wedding location was at the Amankila Hotel, Bali.

This mother of one child will be married to Tiko Aryawardhana, who is a widower.

It is said that BCL and Tiko Aryawardhana’s wedding will be held intimately with only family and close friends attending.

Until now, both BCL and his artist friends are still keeping the marriage a secret.