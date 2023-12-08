loading…

Israeli special forces were killed in an ambush by Hamas’ military wing while trying to free hostages. Photo/Illustration

GAZA TRACK – Armed wings Hamas said that they succeeded in thwarting an attempt to rescue the hostages by special forces Israel Of Gaza Strip . The clash resulted in several military casualties, and one prisoner was also killed in the incident.

In a statement distributed on Telegram, Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades said its fighters discovered a special forces unit carrying out rescue efforts and attacked it, killing and wounding several soldiers.

However, the group did not provide a specific location of the incident.

It said that a captured Israeli soldier was killed, and gave his name as Sa’ar Baruch, 25 years old as quoted from Al Arabiya, Friday (8/12/2023).

A list of hostages published by Israel identified one of them as Sahar Baruch. He was a 24-year-old civilian student when he was seized from his home during the deadly Hamas border attack on October 7 that sparked the war.

The Israeli military, which freed a soldier held captive in Gaza in late October and launched an offensive into the Gaza Strip designed to rescue the remaining 138 hostages, has not commented.

Israel resumed its bombing campaign in the Gaza Strip last week after accusing Hamas of violating a ceasefire agreement. At least 16,248 Palestinians were killed as a result of Israel’s deadly military campaign, including thousands of children, as of Wednesday.

The actual death toll in the Gaza Strip is thought to be much higher than reported, as thousands of victims are trapped under rubble.

Deadly diseases also spread in the region as a result of bombings, sieges and the collapse of health infrastructure.

