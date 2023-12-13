loading…

Israel received two heavy blows in its military campaign in the Gaza Strip. Photo/Illustration/Sindonews

GAZA TRACK – Israel received two crushing blows at once in the midst of his blind war campaign in Gaza Strip . The Israeli state has had to accept the reality of suffering its worst combat losses in its more than month-long military campaign in the Gaza Strip and faces growing diplomatic isolation as civilian deaths mount and the humanitarian disaster worsens.

Israel announced its worst defeat in fighting for more than a month on Wednesday (13/12/2023) after an ambush on the ruins of Gaza City.

Reporting from Reuters, Israel reported that ten of its soldiers were killed in the last 24 hours, including a colonel who commanded the base and a lieutenant colonel who commanded a regiment. This is the worst single-day loss since 15 people died on October 31.

The Israeli military said most of the deaths occurred in the Shejaiya district of Gaza City in the north, where soldiers were ambushed while trying to rescue another group of soldiers who were attacking fighters in a building.

Hamas said the incident showed that Israeli forces would never be able to conquer Gaza.

“The longer you stay there, the greater your loss and death will be, and you will come out of there with disappointment and loss, God willing,” Hamas said.

Israel launched its campaign to eliminate the Hamas militant group that controls Gaza with global sympathy after its fighters stormed the border fence on October 7, killing 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians, and taking 240 people hostage.

But since then, Israeli forces have surrounded the enclave and destroyed much of it, with more than 18,000 people confirmed dead according to Palestinian health authorities, and thousands more feared buried in rubble or beyond the reach of ambulances.