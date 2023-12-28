A man was arrested after threatening to kill the Seiyuu Yui Ishikawa known for giving life to Mikasa Ackerman.

A man has been arrested after threatening to kill Yui Ishikawa, voice actress of Mikasa Ackerman from Attack on Titan.

A few weeks ago the Attack on Titan anime came to an end with an incredible episode that addressed the surprising feats carried out by Armin, Mikasa, Levi and the rest of Eren's former companions who They gave everything they had to stop the advance of the Rumble and the Colossalsbeing one of the most interesting conclusions of today.

After having completed the shocking final episode of Attack on Titan, many of the artists in charge of giving voice to the various characters in this work They have taken a well-deserved restsaying goodbye in style to the great work they did during the anime's broadcast.

However, this franchise has recently become something to talk about again, but this time in a very disturbing way, since worrying news has emerged related to a cast member from Attack on Titansince it has been revealed that A man was arrested after threatening to kill Yui Ishikawa, Mikasa Ackerman's voice actress.

A man was arrested for threatening to kill Yui Ishikawa, Seiyuu of Mikasa Ackerman

The concern within the manga/anime industry has become very evident in recent days, since the disturbing news has recently been released that a stalker has been arrested after threatening to kill Yui Ishikawasince this individual had made a publication on the internet in which he made known the macabre intentions he had with the popular artist.

On December 25, 2023, A 25-year-old man named Fukuta Kishimoto from Kyoto Prefecture was arrested and accused of intimidation after threatening to kill Yui Ishikawavoice actress for Mikasa Ackerman, as he left some messages on the internet that said the following: “I will randomly stab her with a knife and kill her.”

According to the research, Kishimoto, whose occupation is unknown, admitted to the charges. Likewise, this threat was identified after Ishikawa's agency discovered the online publication, so they quickly alerted the authorities to proceed with the arrest of said individual.

Notably Kishimoto had already been arrested in 2020 for the same chargessince he had threatened to kill an anime director through an online portal, so on that occasion he only He was fined 500,000 yen for the incident.which makes it clear that this individual has been committing the same practices against artists and members of the manga/anime industry for some years, this being a very worrying detail that puts the physical integrity of those involved in great danger.

At the moment The reason for this individual's threats towards Yui Ishikawa is unknown.since no more information has been revealed about what motivated Kishimoto to carry out such intimidations towards the artist.

This is not the first time that Yui Ishikawa has dealt with this type of act.since, for some years now, the artist has received multiple death threats that have endangered their physical integrity, these cases being very alarming within the manga/anime industry, since these intimidations They have become very common in Japanso it is worrying that some people plan to attack the lives of these artists who, in many cases, are just doing their job.

On the other hand, Yui Ishikawa's work in bringing to life Mikasa Ackerman, one of the most beloved characters in Attack on Titan, It was sublimeso it is difficult to imagine What motivated this individual to make such threats? against the popular and beloved Seiyuu who has had numerous interpretations in other renowned IPs.

