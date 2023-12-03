At least 4 people have died and over 40 people have been injured following an explosion that occurred during the celebration of a Catholic mass in Marawi, in the southern Philippines. For Mamintal Adiong, governor of the Lanao del Sur region, whose capital is Marawi, it was “a terrorist attack”. The explosion occurred in a gymnasium at the University of Mindanao where a religious function attended by dozens of people was taking place. Mostly university students.

In a statement, the University of Mindanao said it was “deeply saddened and shocked by the act of violence” and condemned “unequivocally and in the strongest terms this horrible and senseless act”. Already in 2017 Marawi was the scene of bloody clashes after jihadist groups calling themselves the Islamic State partially conquered the city. With a Muslim population of about 20%, the southern island of Mindanao has been the scene of decades of conflict between the government and various extremist groups, including the jihadist organization Abu Sayaf and the Maute group, both affiliated with ISIS.