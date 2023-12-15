Atomic Heart: Trapped in Limbo, the second DLC for Mundfish's BioShock-style shooter, has a release date and trailer: it looks crazy (and has an offer).

Atomic Heartone of the most interesting games of this year, and that many had already forgotten, is claimed with a second DLC, which Mundfish announces today with launch trailer and date on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

Atomic Heart: Trapped in Limbothe second DLC of the Mundfish shooter, will be released on February 6, 2024, and is part of the Atomic Pass.

This is a new adventure set after the story of the main game, in a twisted world of limbo where logic does not exist and you have fantastic new weapons to fight against the strangest enemies in any game.

This new campaign introduces new rules, with an emphasis on platforms to jump or slide on, filled with outlandish obstacles and enemies, new weapons and abilities, and revelations.

By completing the DLC, you will discover the fate of P-3, fleeing demonic (and colorful) apparitions in Limbo, in which you can earn up to 7 skins for the main campaign.

This is the second of four planned DLCs. The first, Annihilation Instinct, came out in June, and is an alternative story to Trapped in Limbo, not directly related, but both take place after finishing the base game.

Atomic Heart is 50% on PlayStation, Xbox and PC

If you haven't played Atomic Heart, the game and the Atomic Pass are 50% off on all platforms, as announced by publisher Focus Entertainment.

“Despite some initial fears and some technical failures, it is confirmed that Atomic Heart is a complete, fun and spectacular game, which promises to hook any shooter fan who cares about the narrative,” we said in our analysis of Atomic Heart.

Remember, February 6, 2024 goes on sale the second DLC of Atomic HeartTrapped in Limbo.