Atomic Heart's next DLC coming out in February, Trapped in Limbowas shown today with a long trailer dedicated to the plot components and further additions to the Mindfush title, now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, as well as playable on Xbox Game Pass Core.

Limbo, in this sense, will be a location that takes players into a sort of fairy-tale kingdom where it is necessary to survive and reveal arcane secrets. In this regard, it seems like a particularly strange additional content even by the standards of the development studio, who within Atomic Heart revisited the technologies and science of the Soviet Union in a dystopian future.

Previous article

Insomniac Games victim of a hacker attack, documents on the Internet